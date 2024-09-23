PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives $177.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.78.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Daiwa America raised PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of PDD from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get PDD alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PDD

Institutional Trading of PDD

PDD Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in PDD in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in PDD by 3,883.3% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PDD during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in PDD by 1,106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $99.90 on Friday. PDD has a 1 year low of $88.01 and a 1 year high of $164.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.97 and its 200 day moving average is $128.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $20.58. The firm had revenue of $97.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 48.14% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PDD will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.