Analysts Set Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Price Target at GBX 3,502.50

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,502.50 ($46.27).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, August 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,260 ($56.27) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of EXPN stock opened at GBX 3,812 ($50.36) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,618.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,538.80. Experian has a 52 week low of GBX 2,366 ($31.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,892 ($51.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3,889.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

