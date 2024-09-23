Tether Market Cap Hits $119.24 Billion (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Tether has a market capitalization of $119.24 billion and $49.68 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tether has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tether token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.20 or 0.00270572 BTC.
Tether Profile
Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 121,386,817,752 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,162,238,140 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.
