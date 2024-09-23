Litecoin (LTC) Price Reaches $68.35 on Exchanges

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $68.35 or 0.00106779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a total market cap of $5.13 billion and approximately $308.33 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009281 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000098 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.
Litecoin Profile
LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,004,619 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.
