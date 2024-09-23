Substratum Price Up 0.5% This Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $4.40 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023956 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

