TRON (TRX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $232.63 Million

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last week, TRON has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $10.87 billion and approximately $232.63 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000610 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000325 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About TRON

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 86,662,644,976 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is trondao.org.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

