Status Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.33 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Status has a total market cap of $93.09 million and $2.33 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00008811 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001119 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00013723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,048.66 or 1.00053645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00007746 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,903,090,283 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,903,090,282.65897 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02421284 USD and is up 2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $3,600,261.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

