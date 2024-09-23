Lisk Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $131.16 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001430 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $131.16 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000816 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000609 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

