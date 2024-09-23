EOS (EOS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $55.48 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. EOS has a market cap of $1.10 billion and $55.48 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EOS has traded up 10% against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000816 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001430 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000687 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

