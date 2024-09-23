ICON Market Cap Hits $147.85 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. ICON has a market cap of $147.85 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ICON has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,034,279,027 coins and its circulating supply is 1,019,513,879 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,034,098,838.6265386 with 1,019,349,569.6920118 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.14287268 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $5,328,825.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.