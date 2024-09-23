pufETH Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.31 Million (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, pufETH has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. One pufETH token can now be bought for about $2,627.87 or 0.04082422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. pufETH has a total market capitalization of $391.15 million and $1.31 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About pufETH

pufETH was first traded on January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 518,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. The official website for pufETH is www.puffer.fi. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pufETH’s official message board is medium.com/@puffer.fi. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance.

pufETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 518,744.28023529. The last known price of pufETH is 2,606.45176215 USD and is up 2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $949,137.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pufETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pufETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

