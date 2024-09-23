Fellaz (FLZ) Price Up 11.9% Over Last 7 Days

Fellaz (FLZ) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Fellaz has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. Fellaz has a total market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $11.53 million worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fellaz token can currently be bought for approximately $2.88 or 0.00004477 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fellaz Profile

Fellaz’s genesis date was March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 471,874,940 tokens. The official website for Fellaz is fellaz.xyz. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fellaz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

