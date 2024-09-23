Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $163.89 million and $3.91 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00043392 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00013348 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007276 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,137,996,424 coins and its circulating supply is 902,930,738 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.