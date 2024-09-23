SUNDOG (SUNDOG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $132.95 Million

SUNDOG (SUNDOG) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. SUNDOG has a total market capitalization of $311.19 million and $132.95 million worth of SUNDOG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SUNDOG has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One SUNDOG token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000065 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.79 or 0.00268351 BTC.

SUNDOG Profile

SUNDOG’s launch date was August 14th, 2024. SUNDOG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SUNDOG’s official Twitter account is @sundog_trx. SUNDOG’s official website is www.sundog.meme.

Buying and Selling SUNDOG

According to CryptoCompare, “SUNDOG (SUNDOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Tron20 platform. SUNDOG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,467,730 in circulation. The last known price of SUNDOG is 0.3047086 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $162,693,256.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sundog.meme.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUNDOG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUNDOG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUNDOG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

