Creditcoin Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $170.10 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000648 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 377,085,684 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.