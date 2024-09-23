Everdome (DOME) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Everdome (DOME) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Everdome has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. Everdome has a total market cap of $7.50 million and approximately $896,680.60 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everdome token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Everdome alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000065 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.79 or 0.00268351 BTC.

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,706,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everdome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everdome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.