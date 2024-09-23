KOK (KOK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $101,898.89

KOK (KOK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KOK has traded up 0% against the dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $323,082.24 and $101,898.89 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KOK Token Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00073894 USD and is up 8.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $97,762.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

