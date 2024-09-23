QUASA (QUA) One Day Volume Hits $1,258.28

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $163,379.21 and approximately $1,258.28 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00196874 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,078.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

