Hermez Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $20,817.49 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $3.93 or 0.00006089 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $143.47 million and approximately $20,817.49 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.86680353 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $7,728.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

