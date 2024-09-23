LimeWire (LMWR) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

LimeWire (LMWR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, LimeWire has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One LimeWire token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges. LimeWire has a market cap of $54.21 million and $3.92 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LimeWire Profile

LimeWire’s launch date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,982,475 tokens. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 295,982,475.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.18536834 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $4,464,004.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LimeWire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LimeWire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

