Reviewing Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) & Patten Energy Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:PTTN)

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) and Patten Energy Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:PTTN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Golden Minerals and Patten Energy Solutions Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals $2.81 million 1.30 -$9.23 million ($0.93) -0.27 Patten Energy Solutions Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Patten Energy Solutions Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Golden Minerals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

13.4% of Golden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Golden Minerals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Patten Energy Solutions Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Golden Minerals has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patten Energy Solutions Group has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Golden Minerals and Patten Energy Solutions Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Patten Energy Solutions Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Golden Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 500.00%.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Minerals and Patten Energy Solutions Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals -77.16% -517.60% -73.01% Patten Energy Solutions Group N/A N/A N/A

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

About Patten Energy Solutions Group

Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of energy and mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lithium carbonate and other minerals. It holds interests in a portfolio of properties covering approximately 31,020 acres located in the United States and Australia. Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Dolton, Illinois.

