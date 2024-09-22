PayPal USD (PYUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. PayPal USD has a market cap of $705.05 million and $14.08 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PayPal USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One PayPal USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001551 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 705,039,393 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 705,039,392.79949. The last known price of PayPal USD is 1.00003319 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $7,597,807.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

