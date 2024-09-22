Maiar DEX Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $15.06 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $15.06 million and approximately $247,577.52 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008803 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001116 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00013647 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,459.64 or 0.99947532 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00007740 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000343 USD and is up 2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $236,542.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

