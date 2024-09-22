Lista DAO Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $73.34 Million (LISTA)

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Lista DAO has traded up 25.8% against the dollar. Lista DAO has a total market cap of $73.34 million and approximately $13.22 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lista DAO token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000622 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lista DAO

Lista DAO’s launch date was August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,260,355 tokens. The official message board for Lista DAO is medium.com/@listadao. Lista DAO’s official website is lista.org. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lista DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 183,273,435.5338993 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.40188118 USD and is up 12.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $39,111,834.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lista DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lista DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

