Ethereum Market Cap Reaches $316.39 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,628.94 or 0.04114239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $316.39 billion and approximately $14.48 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00042913 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007103 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00013107 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,349,724 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

