Sleepless AI Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $58.07 Million (AI)

Sleepless AI (AI) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Sleepless AI has a total market capitalization of $58.07 million and approximately $21.12 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sleepless AI token can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sleepless AI has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sleepless AI alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000065 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.82 or 0.00265763 BTC.

Sleepless AI Profile

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sleepless AI is www.sleeplessailab.com. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab.

Sleepless AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 217,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 0.4446188 USD and is up 8.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $14,737,826.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessailab.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sleepless AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sleepless AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sleepless AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sleepless AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.