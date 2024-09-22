Fei USD Price Hits $1.05 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Fei USD token can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00001646 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fei USD has traded up 6% against the dollar. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $7.07 million and $137,371.56 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00008848 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001102 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,828.36 or 0.99890242 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00013617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007682 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006845 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 6,984,149 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,725,889 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 6,984,149.29401515 with 6,725,889.46480927 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98779959 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $129,023.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

