Galxe Price Tops $2.28 on Major Exchanges (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Galxe has a total market cap of $22.16 million and approximately $18,908.15 worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Galxe has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Galxe token can currently be bought for about $2.28 or 0.00003565 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000065 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.82 or 0.00265763 BTC.

Galxe Token Profile

Galxe’s launch date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 81,979,934 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,729,265 tokens. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galxe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Galxe using one of the exchanges listed above.

