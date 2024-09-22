Internet Computer Price Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $3.92 billion and approximately $64.33 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $8.32 or 0.00013040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00042834 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007250 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000582 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 523,447,209 coins and its circulating supply is 471,216,381 coins. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

