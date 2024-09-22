Mina (MINA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14.18 Million

Mina (MINA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000760 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mina has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. Mina has a market cap of $562.72 million and approximately $14.18 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000065 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.16 or 0.00265216 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,187,570,858 coins and its circulating supply is 1,160,531,537 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,187,335,497.8400393 with 1,160,112,128.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.48641437 USD and is up 1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $22,043,733.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

