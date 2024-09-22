WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Up 28.5% Over Last Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $10.58 million and $249,237.59 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00107832 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00010531 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000103 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 91.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

