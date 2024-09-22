SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.70 on Major Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001101 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $850.47 million and $542,055.86 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 22% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00008842 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,740.24 or 0.99931920 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00013634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007675 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006866 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00057900 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.6940444 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $606,654.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.