Pax Dollar Market Cap Reaches $105.22 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $105.22 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000651 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 105,079,505 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

