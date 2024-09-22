LUXO Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.29 Million (LUXO)

LUXO (LUXO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One LUXO token can now be bought for $0.0398 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. LUXO has a total market cap of $3.29 million and $30,049.46 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LUXO has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LUXO Profile

LUXO was first traded on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. The official website for LUXO is www.luxochain.io. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The project’s mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.

LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Luxochain%5FChannel)[Medium](https://medium.com/@luxochain)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484855/luxo-whitepaper.pdf)”

LUXO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

