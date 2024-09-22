Xai (XAI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $137.73 Million

Xai (XAI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Xai token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Xai has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. Xai has a total market cap of $137.73 million and $15.08 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000065 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.77 or 0.00264465 BTC.

Xai Token Profile

Xai’s total supply is 1,297,655,741 tokens and its circulating supply is 661,313,352 tokens. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official website is xai.games. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games.

Buying and Selling Xai

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,297,110,961.2544527 with 660,768,571.9741275 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.20603262 USD and is up 3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $11,004,209.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

