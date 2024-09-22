OMG Network (OMG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.78 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $42.12 million and approximately $7.78 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00042936 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00013103 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007271 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000105 BTC.

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

