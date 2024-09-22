NFT Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00008861 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001095 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,729.07 or 0.99861647 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00013625 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007706 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006865 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars.

