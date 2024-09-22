Toncoin (TON) Price Reaches $5.66 on Major Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $5.66 or 0.00008861 BTC on major exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $19.31 billion and approximately $196.99 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001095 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,729.07 or 0.99861647 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00013625 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007706 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006865 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00058020 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,112,195,172 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,112,154,943.83878 with 2,532,697,396.0179124 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.66825081 USD and is up 3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 561 active market(s) with $163,526,374.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.