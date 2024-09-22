Mumu the Bull (MUMU) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.39 Million

Mumu the Bull (MUMU) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Mumu the Bull has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mumu the Bull token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mumu the Bull has a market cap of $96.20 million and $1.39 million worth of Mumu the Bull was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mumu the Bull Token Profile

Mumu the Bull’s launch date was March 9th, 2024. Mumu the Bull’s total supply is 2,329,915,213,859 tokens. Mumu the Bull’s official Twitter account is @mumu_bull. The official website for Mumu the Bull is www.mumu.ing.

Buying and Selling Mumu the Bull

According to CryptoCompare, “Mumu the Bull (MUMU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Mumu the Bull has a current supply of 2,329,915,213,859.14 with 2,283,204,416,985 in circulation. The last known price of Mumu the Bull is 0.00004001 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $1,492,639.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mumu.ing.”

