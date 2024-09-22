pzETH (PZETH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $51.55 Million

pzETH (PZETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last seven days, pzETH has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. One pzETH token can now be purchased for approximately $3,056.47 or 0.04789405 BTC on major exchanges. pzETH has a market capitalization of $51.55 million and approximately $243,127.96 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About pzETH

pzETH was first traded on June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 54,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. The official website for pzETH is www.renzoprotocol.com. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol.

Buying and Selling pzETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 54,027.28372765. The last known price of pzETH is 3,071.77134483 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $108,872.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pzETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pzETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

