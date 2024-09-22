DAO Maker (DAO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $76.52 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $76.52 million and $1.76 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker launched on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 277,629,518 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,926,000 tokens. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “$DAO is the native cryptocurrency token of the DAO Maker platform, a comprehensive ecosystem designed to facilitate the formation and growth of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). Created by founders Christoph Zaknun and Giorgio Marciano, the platform addresses the complex challenges of creating and managing DAOs by offering a suite of tools for blockchain integration, governance, and community engagement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

