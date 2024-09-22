CoinLoan Self Reported Market Cap Hits $308,594.03 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 22nd. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $308,594.03 and approximately $4.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded up 6% against the dollar. One CoinLoan token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

