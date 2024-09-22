Sui Tops 24-Hour Volume of $829.23 Million (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last week, Sui has traded 47.2% higher against the US dollar. Sui has a total market cap of $4.22 billion and approximately $829.23 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sui coin can now be bought for $1.57 or 0.00002466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,679,963,750 coins. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

Sui Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,679,963,749.6338882 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.43933662 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 322 active market(s) with $400,808,966.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

