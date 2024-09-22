Orbs (ORBS) Price Reaches $0.0270 on Top Exchanges

Orbs (ORBS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Orbs has a market capitalization of $104.05 million and $15.07 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded up 20.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orbs Profile

Orbs’ launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,851,727,855 tokens. The Reddit community for Orbs is https://reddit.com/r/orbs_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @orbs_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog.

Orbs Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs is a hybrid blockchain infrastructure-as-a-service platform and cryptocurrency designed to provide businesses with the benefits of blockchain technology. The platform aims to provide scalable, secure, and low-cost services, paving the way for mass-market businesses to adopt blockchain. The ORBS token is used to pay for transaction fees on the platform and for staking in the network. Orbs was founded by Uriel Peled, Tal Kol, and Daniel Peled in 2017.”

