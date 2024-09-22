Velas 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $428,754.75 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Velas has a total market capitalization of $15.42 million and approximately $428,754.75 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 27.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00042857 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00013105 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007273 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,631,985,102 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

