Tokocrypto Price Reaches $0.41 (TKO)

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Tokocrypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tokocrypto has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Tokocrypto has a market cap of $202.14 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tokocrypto Coin Profile

Tokocrypto was first traded on April 1st, 2021. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 496,727,643 coins. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokocrypto’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com.

Tokocrypto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto (TKO) is an ERC-20 token native to the Tokocrypto platform, a digital asset exchange based in Indonesia. Founded by Pang Xue Kai in 2018, it offers services like digital asset trading, a digital wallet, and staking. TKO serves multiple purposes: it offers trading fee discounts when used for payment, can be staked for rewards, is required for participation in certain platform decisions or project launches, and is used in promotions and reward systems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokocrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokocrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

