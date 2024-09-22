Oasis Network Price Up 22.5% Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $511.19 million and $30.19 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0724 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.0723491 USD and is up 10.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $50,513,996.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

