ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0511 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $474,969.47 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00047987 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00036419 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00012762 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000390 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

