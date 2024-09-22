Saga (SAGA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $88.17 Million

Saga (SAGA) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Saga has a total market cap of $269.83 million and $88.17 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Saga has traded up 82.1% against the US dollar. One Saga token can now be purchased for $2.63 or 0.00004119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Saga

Saga’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,034,040,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,424,698 tokens. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,033,872,183 with 102,363,347 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 2.42558902 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $56,611,787.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saga should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saga using one of the exchanges listed above.

