STASIS EURO Market Cap Achieves $138.49 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00001744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $138.49 million and approximately $351,221.72 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

